WILDING Margaret
(Valerie) Peacefully at home on
Tuesday 19th May 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Arthur (deceased). dearly loved mother of Martin
and Susan, devoted Grandma
to Oliver and Reuben, dear sister
to Betty and Jack (deceased),
and treasured mother-in-law
to Howard.
'Will be loved and
remembered always,
and will be forever in our hearts.'
Graveside funeral service
and Interment at
St Andrew's Church, Longton
on Thursday 28th May 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 22, 2020