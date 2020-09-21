Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Wright

Notice Condolences

Margery Wright Notice
WRIGHT Margery Passed away 14th September 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 99 years.

Loving mum to Janet and Margery, mother-in-law to John and Alan. Dear grandma to Johnathan, Martin and Emily and all her great grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton
on 23rd September at 2pm,
followed by committal at
St Mary's Churchyard, Tarleton.
Flowers welcome by all.

Further enquiries to David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors, 311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton, Preston, PR4 6RJ
Tel: 01772 811165.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -