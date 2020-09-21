|
WRIGHT Margery Passed away 14th September 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 99 years.
Loving mum to Janet and Margery, mother-in-law to John and Alan. Dear grandma to Johnathan, Martin and Emily and all her great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton
on 23rd September at 2pm,
followed by committal at
St Mary's Churchyard, Tarleton.
Flowers welcome by all.
Further enquiries to David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors, 311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton, Preston, PR4 6RJ
Tel: 01772 811165.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2020