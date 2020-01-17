|
PORTER Peacefully at the
Royal Preston Hospital on
January 13th 2020.
MARIAN
Aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and a much loved sister,
auntie, great auntie and
great great auntie.
Remembered always in our hearts with much love.
Funeral service and Committal to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday, January 27th
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, in memory of Marian can be made payable to 'R.S.P.C.A (Preston)' c/o
The Funeral Director.
H. Whalley & Sons,
94 Ripon Street, Preston. PR1 7UJ. Tel (01772) 254936
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020