|
|
|
BRAITHWAITE MARIE Of Ribchester.
Passed away peacefully in
Chorley hospital on
Friday 22nd May,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late Brian, mother to Michael, Duncan (Deceased) and Rosalyn.
Nana to Stephanie, Michelle, Gemma, Duncan, Melanie,
Siobhan and Rachael,
great nana to Naomi, Willow
and River, mother in law to Ian
and Theresa and nana in law
to Christian.
A graveside funeral service
will take place at
Ribchester Parish Church
of St. Wilfrid on
Wednesday 3rd June
at 11.00am.
Anyone wishing to attend
is reminded of social
distancing measures.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill,
Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020