Marie Davis

Marie Davis Notice
DAVIS Marie Therese Who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Longridge community hospital, fortified by rites of the Holy Church, on Thursday 6th August, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mum of Thomas and Susan, mother in law of Gillian and David and a dearly loved nanna, grandma and great grandma.
The Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady and St. Michael RC Church, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'North West Air Ambulance'.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
