Marie Dickinson

Notice Condolences

Marie Dickinson Notice
DICKINSON Marie Janet Who died peacefully on
Sunday, 15th March, aged 63 years.

The dearly loved mother of Kelly, Sam and John, much loved daughter of Marion and Walter,
the loving sister of Pauline, Denise and Ian also a much loved grandmother.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired will be collected for 'Fox Street Mission'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood. Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
