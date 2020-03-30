Home

Marie Fairclough

Marie Fairclough Notice
FAIRCLOUGH (née Rogerson)
Marie Winifred Aged 88 years.
Died peacefully on the
24th March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Edward.
Dearly loved mum of Peter, Christine, Deborah and Martin,
a dear mother in law and Nana.
At rest.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April 2020
at 1-45pm, donations may be given in her memory to Galloways Society for the Blind
c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwotham Funeral Service
6 Liverpool Rd Penwortham
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2020
