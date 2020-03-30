|
|
|
FAIRCLOUGH (née Rogerson)
Marie Winifred Aged 88 years.
Died peacefully on the
24th March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Edward.
Dearly loved mum of Peter, Christine, Deborah and Martin,
a dear mother in law and Nana.
At rest.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April 2020
at 1-45pm, donations may be given in her memory to Galloways Society for the Blind
c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley Penwotham Funeral Service
6 Liverpool Rd Penwortham
Tel 744700.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2020