Marie Jones Notice
JONES On 27th May 2020
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice.

MARIE
Aged 79 years

The beloved wife
of Tom (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Nicholas,
much loved by Susan and
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

'Loved and remembered always'

Private Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 8th June 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family

Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 1, 2020
