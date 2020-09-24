|
MILNE (nee Downing)
Marie Passed away peacefully at
Belmont Care Home on
Monday 21st September 2020,
aged 92.
Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob) (deceased) a dearly loved mother of Robert, Gordon, John, Alison, Gillian, Graham and Dianne.
A dear mother in law and much loved by her sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Marie was a respected
Preston Councillor and in 2007 was awarded the honour of
Alderman of Preston.
A private family funeral, to comply with Covid 19 regulations, will be held on Monday 28th September at 12.30 at St Anthony's Church, Cadley Causeway, followed by interment at St Anne's Woodplumpton.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o Funeral Director
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020