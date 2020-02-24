|
WHITTLE (nee Gornall)
Marie Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Marie who died fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Wednesday 19th February,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum of Anne and a dearly loved sister, sister in law and aunt.
The Requiem Mass and
interment will take place at
St. Wilfrid's, Longridge on Thursday 27th February
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Galloway's Society For The Blind'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020