COYNE MARILYN Peacefully, but suddenly on
13th September 2020
surrounded by her loving family.
Aged 58 years.
Loving mum of Jamie,
Georgina and Jess.
Devoted nannie of Freya-Willow and Isla and cherished wife of the late Tom. Much loved daughter of Rita (deceased) and Alan,
step-daughter of Ann and
also a loving sister to Lynda.
A private celebration of
Marilyn's life will take place
at Leyland Methodist Church
on Thursday 24th September
at 2.15pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to 'Derian House Children's Hospice'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020
