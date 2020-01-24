Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Marion Cragg Notice
CRAGG Peacefully, on 16th January 2020, at Sherwood Lodge,
MARION
Aged 85 years,
Beloved wife of Jim (deceased) and dear auntie to Ann and David and their spouses Jim and Kath.
'Reunited'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 29th January
at 12.15p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
