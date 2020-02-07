Home

CRAGG MARION Ann, David and family would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of support and sympathy as well
as their generous donations
to St. Catherine's Hospice.
We would like to extend our thanks to Sherwood Lodge for caring for Marion over the last few years and to Rev. Peter Hamborg for his kind ministrations at her funeral.
Our appreciation is also extended to Sunflowers for the beautiful floral tribute and to Martin's,
the Funeral Directors for their professional and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020
