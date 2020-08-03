Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00
St. Gregory's Church
Marion Cross Notice
CROSS (Nee Couperthwaite) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Royal Preston Hospital on July 26th 2020
Marion
aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Jack and much loved mum of Susan, Catherine, John and Paul.
Also a loved mum-in-law
and adored grandma and
great-grandma.
A private family Requiem Mass will take place at St. Gregory's Church on Thursday August 6th at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherines Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 3, 2020
