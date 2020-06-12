Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Marion Dowd Notice
DOWD Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 5th June 2020
Marion
Aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Paul (deceased), devoted mum to Peter, Lorraine (deceased), Colin, Gillian, Paul, Julie, caring nana to Paul, Louise, Steven (deceased), Kelly Anne, Paul and a great grandma to Megan, Caitlain, Abigail, Jack, Eli, Noah, Harry, Riley, Maddison
and Darcey Mai.
Private funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday
24th June 2020 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only but donations, if so desired, may go to Dementia UK c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2020
