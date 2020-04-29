|
HINDLE Passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Granddaughter's home on 17th April 2020
MARION
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved Wife of Bill (deceased), Mother to Irene (deceased) and William (Bill).
Nana to Sharon, Ian and Martyn and Great-Nana-in-law to Russell and Mother-in-law to Pam.
Great Nana to Rachel, Josh,
Tom, Ryan and Riley and
Great Great-Nana to
Ethan, Lily-May and Mila.
Also a wonderful Auntie
to lots of her family.
A thousand words
won't bring you back,
I know because ive tried
Neither will a thousand tears
I know because I've cried
Love you forever Nana
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 1st May at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to 'Midge Hall Methodist Church' c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 29, 2020