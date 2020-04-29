Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Hindle

Notice Condolences

Marion Hindle Notice
HINDLE Passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Granddaughter's home on 17th April 2020

MARION
Aged 94 Years

Dearly loved Wife of Bill (deceased), Mother to Irene (deceased) and William (Bill).
Nana to Sharon, Ian and Martyn and Great-Nana-in-law to Russell and Mother-in-law to Pam.
Great Nana to Rachel, Josh,
Tom, Ryan and Riley and
Great Great-Nana to
Ethan, Lily-May and Mila.
Also a wonderful Auntie
to lots of her family.

A thousand words
won't bring you back,
I know because ive tried
Neither will a thousand tears
I know because I've cried
Love you forever Nana

A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 1st May at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to 'Midge Hall Methodist Church' c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -