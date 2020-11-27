Home

Marion Lea

Marion Lea Notice
LEA On 24th November 2020
Peacefully in hospital
MARION Aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Bill
and dearly loved mum of
Kevin and Martin.

'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 10th December 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'MS Society'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020
