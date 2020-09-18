Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
YATES (nee GREGSON) Peacefully,
on 13th September 2020
MARION
Aged 98 Years.
The beloved wife of the late
John Edward (Jack) much loved mum to Ian Susan, Allan and Andrew, a dear mother-in-law to Gillian, Brian, Sue and Joanne, a devoted nanny to Rebecca, Emma, Christopher, Vanessa, Victoria, Edward and Lawrence and to her fifteen great grandchildren.
'At peace and reunited with Jack'
A private Funeral Service will take place at The Parish Church of
St. Anne, Woodplumpton, on Wednesday 23rd September at 11.30 a.m. followed by a Family Committal Service at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020
