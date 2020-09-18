|
YATES (nee GREGSON) Peacefully,
on 13th September 2020
MARION
Aged 98 Years.
The beloved wife of the late
John Edward (Jack) much loved mum to Ian Susan, Allan and Andrew, a dear mother-in-law to Gillian, Brian, Sue and Joanne, a devoted nanny to Rebecca, Emma, Christopher, Vanessa, Victoria, Edward and Lawrence and to her fifteen great grandchildren.
'At peace and reunited with Jack'
A private Funeral Service will take place at The Parish Church of
St. Anne, Woodplumpton, on Wednesday 23rd September at 11.30 a.m. followed by a Family Committal Service at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
