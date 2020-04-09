|
|
|
Doidge Marjorie Passed away peacefully at Willowbank Care Home, Leyland, aged 93 years on 3rd April 2020.
Devoted wife of Jack (deceased), loving mother of Michael and Janet, much loved grandma of Emma and Helen and great grandmother of Abigail and Archie. Loving friend of
Carol and Beverley.
A private service will be taking place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 17th April and a service will be held at Turpin Green Methodist Church at a later date, to celebrate her life.
Marjorie wished any donations made in her memory, should go to St Catherines Hospice c/o
Harveys Funeral Directors, 5 Balcarres Road, Leyland PR25 2EL.
Family flowers only by request
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020