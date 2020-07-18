Home

Eccles Marjorie It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Eccles, aged 92, announce her passing peacefully at Finney House on 9th July 2020.
Dearly loved sister to Tony (recently deceased) and
sister-in-law Agnes.
Much loved, generous cousin, auntie, godmother, and
surrogate grandmother,
great-grandmother to many.
Please remember her in your prayers.
Funeral service and committal to take place privately at Preston Crematorium on 23rd July.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St Gregory's Church.
If desired, charitable donations in memory of Marjorie to her chosen charity, St Catherine's Hospice,.
Enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
Meadow St, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2020
