LEWIN (Nee Bennett) On 8th March 2020
Peacefully at Home
Marjorie Mary
Aged 85 years
The beloved wife of Dereck,
dearly loved mum to
Sue and Janet,
very special grandma to Jack, Sarah, Beth and Michael,
loving mother in law to Steve,
sister of Alice & Audrey,
sister in law of Bob.
'Peacefully Sleeping'
Requiem Mass at Our Lady
& St Patrick's R.C. Church,
Walton Le Dale
on Friday 20th March 2020 at
1.45 p.m. followed by committal at Preston Crematorium at 3.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
