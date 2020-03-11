|
MOLLOY (nee Knight) Peacefully on 1st March 2020,
Marjorie,
aged 76 years.
Much loved wife to Greg (deceased),
loving mum to Stewart
and special friend to
Justine, Maisie and Evie-Lily.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium,
Friday 20th March 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the family.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2020