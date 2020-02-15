|
|
|
Smythe Marjorie
(Lester) Suddenly passed away on
Saturday 25th January 2020
at home, aged 92 years.
Adored mother of Valerie, Laurence and Lester,
much loved mother-in-law of Christopher and Audrey, cherished Nana and 'Big Nana'
to her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A special friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Service of Thanksgiving and
burial of ashes will take place on Thursday 20th February 2020 at
St Hilda's Church, Bilsborrow
at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, to
The Stroke Association.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2020