Tarney (nee Wignall) On the 12th August 2020,
peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital,
Marjorie aged 80 years.

Dearly loved mother of Graham, Lorraine and Christopher,
loving mother in law of Jacqueline, devoted grandma of Simon, Nicola and Thomas and great grandma to Ella, Jack and Avah, Cassen, Amelia, Aiden, Charlotte and Lily.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

Funeral service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church on Wednesday 26th August at 10.30am, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020
