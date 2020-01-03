|
LESTER Peacefully on 25th December 2019 at St Catherine's Hospice
aged 59 years.
Mark
Dearly loved son of Marjorie
and the late Hugh, dear father
of Aiden and loved brother
of the late Stephen.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday the 9th January 2020 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please; donations if desired
to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020