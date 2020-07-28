|
SQUIRES On 19th July 2020,
peacefully at home
MARK ANTHONY
Aged 58 years
Beloved partner of Hazel,
dearly loved father of James and Lois, loving son of Gordon and
the late Margaret, dear brother
of Anton, Wendy, Vicky, Jane and Debbie, uncle and friend to many,
Boss and second Dad to far too many to mention, but they
know who they are.
Private funeral service will be held at West Lancashire Crematorium on Monday 3rd August at 2:00 pm. The cortege will follow the route from Oldfields, left onto Moss Lane up to the Blackburn Bypass the family welcome you to line the route and pay your final respects as they pass, but strictly no parking at the family home. The Malthouse Farm Pub/Restaurant have kindly offered parking facilities.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 28, 2020