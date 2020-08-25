Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Winter

Notice Condolences

Mark Winter Notice
WINTER On 21st August 2020
Peacefully in hospital
MARK
Aged 50 years.
Most precious son of
Ken and Margaret,
loving brother of Karen and
brother in law of Steven,
devoted uncle of Jack and Yasmin
and great uncle of Mason.
'A beautiful loving son and brother, will be missed forever'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -