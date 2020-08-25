|
|
|
WINTER On 21st August 2020
Peacefully in hospital
MARK
Aged 50 years.
Most precious son of
Ken and Margaret,
loving brother of Karen and
brother in law of Steven,
devoted uncle of Jack and Yasmin
and great uncle of Mason.
'A beautiful loving son and brother, will be missed forever'
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 25, 2020