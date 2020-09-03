|
|
|
WINTER Mark Ken, Margaret and Karen would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their heartfelt condolences during the sad loss
of our precious son and brother.
Also, a special thank you to Andy, Glynn, Rob and Tom and all those who lined the street.
We would also like to thank the Christie Hospital for their care of Mark. Also, Royal Preston Hospital Ward 21, whose devotion to Mark was of the highest quality.
Nothing was ever too much.
NHS at its best.
We would also like to thank Andrew Belshaw for his kind ministrations and Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their care, compassion and dignified arrangement.
God Bless you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020