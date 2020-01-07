Home

MacDonald On December 23rd 2019
Marlene
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec,
much loved mum of Michelle,
Colin, Janice and Alan and a dear mother-in-law, sister, grandma Marlene and great-grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday January 13th at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
