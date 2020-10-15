|
|
|
BENTHAM Martin 6th October 2020, aged 69 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Susan.
Much loved Dad of Caroline
and Thomas (deceased).
Loving Grandad of Alexander,
James and Eleanor.
Martin will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Martin is at rest with his
much loved and much missed
Son Thomas.
Funeral service will take place
at St Michael and All Angels Church, Croston on Tuesday
20th October 2020 at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only by request please but donations, if desired, can be made directly to The Stroke Association in memory of Martin.
Further enquiries please to Cookson Tyrer Funeral Directors,
2 Smithy Walk, Burscough, Lancashire L40 5UU
Tel 01704 897770.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020