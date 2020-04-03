|
|
|
IDDON Martin Richard Passed away peacefully at home on 31st March 2020,
aged 77 years.
Darling Husband of Ann and much loved Father of Marcus, Maxine and Patrick, and Father-In-Law
to Jane, Billy and Joanne.
He will be greatly missed.
(Simply The Best.)
A private family Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Churchyard, Tarleton on
Tuesday 7th April at 10.30am.
A Service of Celebration for Martin's life will be held
at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to Trinity Hospice and
Palliative Care Services Ltd.
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Tarleton Funeral Home,
49 Church Road,
Tarleton, PR4 6UQ
Tel:01772 301700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020