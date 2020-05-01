Home

Ashton On 25th April 2020
Peacefully in Hospital

Mary
Aged 80 years

Beloved Mum to Michael and Julie
Mother in Law to Pippa and Ian
Loving Grandma/Nanna to Joe, Ben, Matthew and Kathryn and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.

'Always in our thoughts'
Private Graveside Service at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C. Church on
Thursday 7th May 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Guides Association Friends
of Guys Farm'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 1, 2020
