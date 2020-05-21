|
|
|
BELL Mary Beloved wife of Don (deceased), died peacefully at
Penwortham Grange care home
on 9 May 2020 aged 95.
A dear mother to Stephen (deceased), Norman, Desmond and Catherine, grandmother to Andrew, Rachel, Eleanor, Ria and Kirsten and mother in law of Liz, Fiona, Sue and Mark.
Private Burial to be held on
28 May 2020 at Our Lady and
St Michael Church, Alston.
Family flowers only - Donations to Alzheimer's Society via https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/
You've left us with
beautiful memories and,
although we cannot see you,
you'll always be by our side
and our guide.
All enquiries to via
Clifford Ward, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 21, 2020