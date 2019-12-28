|
|
|
Mary Berry
nee Baines MISSING YOU AT CHRISTMAS.
Every day
without you,
Since you had to go;
Is like a summer without sunshine
And Christmas without snow.
I wish that I could talk to you,
There's so much I would say.
Life has changed so very much
Since you went away.
I miss the bond between us,
And I miss your kind support.
You're in my mind and in my heart
And every Christmas thought.
I'll always feel you close to me
And though you're far from sight,
I'll search for you among the stars,
That shine on Christmas night.
We all miss you more than
you will ever know.
Love from: husband, John, children, Karen, Mark, Louise, Son in laws , Nigel and Darren , Grandchildren, Georgia, Henry, Lucy, Melissa, Sophie, Rebecca and Matthew xxxxxx
Shine brightly with the Angels x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 28, 2019