CLARKSON Mary Josephine Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Josephine
who died fortified by rites of the
Holy Mother Church on Saturday
21st March, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mother of Tony, Andrew, Anne and the late Michael, mother in law of Rita (deceased), Evelyn and Andrew, much loved grandma of Beverley, Nicola, Daniel, Amy, Louise,
Ben, Joe, Janine, Sam, Chris
and Lisa, great grandma of
Adam, Laura, Sam, Heidi, Oliver,
Alexander, Freddie, Annabelle,
Billy, Jessica and Joshua and
dear sister of John.
A family committal will take place at St. Francis The Hill Chapel, Goosnargh. This will be available to watch on our social media page on Monday 30th March at 1.00pm or anytime after. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Cancer Research UK '.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020