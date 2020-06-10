Home

Mary Coar

Mary Coar Notice
COAR Mary
(née Wallbank) This beautiful lady died peacefully in her sleep on
Saturday 6th June 2020.
She put up a great fight, but in the end went quietly knowing she was loved by her family and friends.
The loving Wife of Frank,
much loved Mum of John, Frank,
Margaret, Bob and Lisa,
Mother-in-law to Mary, Ruth, Robin, Helen and Phil and the
best Nana and Great Grandma
you could wish for.
In these difficult times, the funeral service will be a small family event at St Helen's Church, Waddington. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, to
Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2020
