Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Mary Cook

Mary Cook Notice
COOK On the 26th September 2020
Peacefully at Home
Mary
Aged 83 years
The beloved wife of
Sam (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Christopher,
Samuel, Angela and Sarah,
loving grandma of Nichola, Hayley, Sam and Vincent,
great grandma of Freda.

'Rest In Peace'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 12th October 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Lung Foundation' or
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2020
