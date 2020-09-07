|
|
|
CORNES Mary Ellen
"Ellie" Passed away peacefully in hospital
on Monday 31st August 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Keith.
A loving mum of Ford,
Janine and the late Jackie.
Much loved nanna of Fraser,
Bradley and Stacey.
Cherished great grandma
of Harry, Xander and Nina.
Private family funeral service to be
held at Lancaster Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
in memory of Ellie are
gratefully accepted for
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020