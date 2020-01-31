Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cottam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cottam

Notice Condolences

Mary Cottam Notice
COTTAM Mary Valerie Died Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Loving wife of Tom,
a much loved mum of Lorraine, Louise (deceased) and Stephen,
mother-in-law of Noel
and a much loved nana to
Alex, Tom, Peter and Beth.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday February 10th at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -