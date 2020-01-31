|
COTTAM Mary Valerie Died Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Loving wife of Tom,
a much loved mum of Lorraine, Louise (deceased) and Stephen,
mother-in-law of Noel
and a much loved nana to
Alex, Tom, Peter and Beth.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday February 10th at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020