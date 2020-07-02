|
|
|
CROASDALE (nee WORDEN)
Mary ELSIE Passed away peacefully in Swansea Terrace Care Home on Monday 29th June, aged 93 years.
Widow of Jim.
Loving and much loved
mum of Stephen, Pam and Susan, mum in law to Denise and Bob, grandma to Rachael, Rebecca, Philip, Cassie, Heather, Leanne and Andrea and great grandma to Katelyn, George, Eva, Freddie, Bobbie, Ben (Deceased), Ollie, Tobie, Alfie, Olivia, Archie, Marmie, Lewis, Caprice, Amelia, Alexandra and Jacob.
Funeral Mass to be held at
'Holy Family' R.C Church, Ingol, on Monday 13th July at 11.00am,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Please note there will be restrictions on numbers who are able to attend the funeral.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Holy Family'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2020