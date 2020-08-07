|
CROASDALE Mary Elsie The family of the late
Elsie Croasdale wish to
thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, condolences and donations received at this sad time.
A big thank you to the Nursing and Care Staff at Swansea Terrace where she spent her last days.
To Fr. Peter Draper for his help
and support, kind words and comforting Mass. Finally, to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020