|
|
|
CROOK On April 15th 2020
Mary Theresa
aged 86 years.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nan and great-nan.
God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to rest"
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
A graveside service will be held at Our Lady and St. Michaels Church, Alston Lane, on Thursday
April 30th at 1.30pm.
Donations may be made to Marie Curie via their web page.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020