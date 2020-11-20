|
|
|
GRAYSTONE On 11th November 2020
peacefully in Whiston Hospital
MARY ELIZABETH
aged 51 years.
Beloved daughter of
Francis (dec) and Nancy (dec), dearly loved sister of Peter, Stephen and Phillip, loving
sister in law and aunt.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th November at St Mary Magdalen Church Penwortham at 11.45am
followed by interment at
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Brothers of Charity c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5UR.
01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020