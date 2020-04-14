|
|
|
GRIMSHAW Mary Joan
(née Neilson) On 1st April peacefully in hospital following a short illness,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Frank (deceased), loving and much loved mother
of Denise (Poppy) also Neil,
dear mother-in-law of Keith, cherished nanna of Rob and Elly and great grandma (GG)
to Annabel and Evie.
We will all miss you.
Due to Covid 19 a private
cremation will be held
at Manchester Crematorium.
Date to be confirmed.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
If desired, donations in memory of Joan would be appreciated for NHS Charities Covid 19
Urgent Appeal.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 14, 2020