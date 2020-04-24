|
|
|
HALL Mary Died peacefully on 18 th April 2020, at the Royal Preston Hospital.
A dearly loved and precious Aunt to Barbara, Sheila, Valerie, Richard Rigby and Richard Hall.
Also a dear Great and Great Great Aunt and friend to many.
'The centre of our family who will be greatly missed'
Due to present restrictions the funeral will be private and will take place at Lytham Crematorium, on Tuesday 28 th April.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the
'Salvation Army' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020