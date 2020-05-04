Home

HARRISON Mary Peacefully at The Lodge,
Oakbridge Retirement Home on 27th April 2020,
Mary
Aged 96 years.
She was the loving and much loved wife of the late Frank, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a good friend and colleague to many.
'Sadly missed, always remembered'
A private family
funeral service is to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 12th May 2020.

All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020
