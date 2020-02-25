|
|
|
Howe Of Your Charity
Pray For The Soul Of
Mary Winifred
On 13th February 2020
Aged 92 years.
The dearly loved daughter of Francis and Mary Agnes,
the loving sister of Francis, Anne,
Bernard and Basil (all deceased).
'Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her'
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge on
Monday 2nd March 2020 at
10:00 a.m. followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020